Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,580 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3,939.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The company has a market cap of $893.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $318.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.27 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In other news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $537,477.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 197,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,666.56. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Kramer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 287,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,878,384. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,811. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Barrington Research set a $46.00 price target on Barrett Business Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

