Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1,075.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $154.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.19. The stock has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a PE ratio of 368.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 150,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

