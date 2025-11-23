Dolby Laboratories $DLB Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $605,194,000 after purchasing an additional 502,110 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 63.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,946,000 after buying an additional 444,718 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 241,160.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 429,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 429,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $16,890,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $15,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Wall Street Zen lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Baird R W raised Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,721,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,110.75. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.76 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

