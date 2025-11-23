Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 45,900 Shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Aaron’s worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 503.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 109,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 91,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,191,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Trading Up 6.0%

Aaron’s stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $595.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.11 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Aaron’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRG. BTIG Research raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRG

Aaron’s Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.