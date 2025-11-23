Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,400 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. $RRBI

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 615.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Red River Bancshares worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRBI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.55. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile



Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Stories

