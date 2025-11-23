JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $952.09 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF $BBEM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,367,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.93% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $952,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $366,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

