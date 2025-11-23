Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 31,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $137,939.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,520. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 135,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,820. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,633. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $219.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

