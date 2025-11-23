Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,711 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,778.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,388.36. The trade was a 17.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of PNFP opened at $90.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.17%.The company had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.