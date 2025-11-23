Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 54,567 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. $SPT

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,567 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,900,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,392,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 192,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $13,131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,801.74. The trade was a 72.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 70,566 shares of company stock worth $899,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $577.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.86 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 10.59%.Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sprout Social has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

