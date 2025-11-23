7,392 Shares in Crane $CR Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Crane by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 99,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Crane by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price target on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,801.24. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Stock Up 1.5%

CR opened at $178.89 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average is $184.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.54 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.