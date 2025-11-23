IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $41.72. 29,162,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 24,639,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

IonQ Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other news, insider Paul T. Dacier sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $185,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,757.60. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,496.53. The trade was a 45.32% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 213,622 shares of company stock worth $9,620,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,814,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in IonQ by 950.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IonQ by 8.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in IonQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

