JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF $DYNF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,656,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF worth $1,070,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DYNF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYNF stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $61.38.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

