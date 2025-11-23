JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 434,807 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,865,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $908,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,877,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,400,000 after buying an additional 1,046,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1,071.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,609,000 after acquiring an additional 944,384 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,162,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 730,436 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,155,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 909,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,765,000 after acquiring an additional 388,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of JAVA opened at $68.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 0.81.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

