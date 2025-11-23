Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 149.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $11,318,499.30. Following the sale, the director owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,808.60. This represents a 58.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 527,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,132,956. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $234.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.42.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

