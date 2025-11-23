Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Stake Raised by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Champion Homes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Champion Homes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Champion Homes by 49.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

NYSE SKY opened at $81.56 on Friday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $684.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.96 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Champion Homes from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

