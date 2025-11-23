Insider Selling: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Sells $36,240.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Gregory Seward sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 106,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,005.20. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.98. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a $50.00 price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,484,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,878,000 after purchasing an additional 65,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,657,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 899,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

