Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 1,844 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra set a $225.00 price objective on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

In related news, Director Maureen F. Morrison sold 800 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $204,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,672.64. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.17 and a 200-day moving average of $238.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.37. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

