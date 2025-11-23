Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 9,389 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $172,581,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Equinix by 4.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total value of $38,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,826,927.56. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,531. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $754.68 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $802.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $813.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

