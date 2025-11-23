Insider Selling: Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG) Insider Sells A$62,129.77 in Stock

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew(Matt) Murphy sold 264,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.24, for a total transaction of A$62,129.77.

Matthew(Matt) Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Matthew(Matt) Murphy sold 200,000 shares of Prime Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.24, for a total transaction of A$47,000.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. Prime Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and R&D tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advice; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, debt equity markets, and corporate development.

