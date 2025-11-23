Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,352,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In other news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $505,220.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,566.79. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

