Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Director Acquires $42,600.00 in Stock

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) Director Anthony K.K. Ngai purchased 10,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 90,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,710.02. This trade represents a 12.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony K.K. Ngai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Anthony K.K. Ngai acquired 2,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $10,320.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Anthony K.K. Ngai bought 2,700 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $14,337.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Anthony K.K. Ngai purchased 2,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Anthony K.K. Ngai bought 5,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVCO opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvaco Group ( NASDAQ:SVCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 million. Silvaco Group had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Silvaco Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silvaco Group by 4,961.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVCO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Silvaco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Silvaco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

