Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Chairman Buys $31,029.24 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Chairman Steve Louis Brown purchased 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $31,029.24. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 820,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,155.56. The trade was a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Louis Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Steve Louis Brown purchased 1,600 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,040.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Steve Louis Brown bought 4,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,890.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

