Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 58,200 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 516.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 56.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2,446.9% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Thomas Screnar acquired 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,062.96. This trade represents a 9.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.17 per share, with a total value of $98,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 96,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,092.42. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $364,484. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

