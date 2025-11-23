Kirk Lazarine Buys 10,000 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Kirk Lazarine purchased 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,051,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,425.09. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

GRNT opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $672.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.27 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

GRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRNT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 49.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 110,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 242,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.