Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 998.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,348,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,187,000 after purchasing an additional 438,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,088,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,118,000 after purchasing an additional 417,667 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,211,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

