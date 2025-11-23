Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 44.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,850,000 after purchasing an additional 92,342 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SouthState Bank by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SouthState Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,430,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on SouthState Bank from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SouthState Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

SouthState Bank Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE SSB opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97. SouthState Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.25%.The company had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

SouthState Bank Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

