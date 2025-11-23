Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 14,374 Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.25.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.68. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

