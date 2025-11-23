Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 374,066 Amcor PLC $AMCR

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 374,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Amcor by 839.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 1.4%

AMCR opened at $8.48 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

