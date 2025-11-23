Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the first quarter worth about $3,354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CXT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Crane NXT Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $54.23 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

