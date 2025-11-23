Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Stock Position Decreased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $588,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $133.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $245.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

About Constellation Brands



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

