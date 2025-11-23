Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,209 The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $86,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,661,032.12. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.2%

Allstate stock opened at $214.28 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $215.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.39 and its 200 day moving average is $202.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.95%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

