Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 504 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,604,755.20. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total transaction of $2,513,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,640. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $14,491,878. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $895.15 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,020.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $871.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.16%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

