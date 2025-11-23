Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

