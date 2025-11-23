Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares in the company, valued at $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,903 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.90. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $839.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

