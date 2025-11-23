Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,780 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,822.57. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $97,683.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,840.20. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 67,421 shares of company stock worth $15,606,412 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TTWO opened at $235.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.35 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.