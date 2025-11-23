Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,104 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $19,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $209.27 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $210.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

