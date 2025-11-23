Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,310 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $18,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 723,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,212,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $222.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AVB stock opened at $180.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.35. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

