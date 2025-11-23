Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,703 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in argenex were worth $21,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 14.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of argenex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in argenex by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 target price on argenex in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,070.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on argenex from $700.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.78.

argenex Price Performance

Shares of argenex stock opened at $918.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $814.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.36. argenex SE has a fifty-two week low of $510.05 and a fifty-two week high of $934.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenex Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.