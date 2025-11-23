Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 82,971 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,971 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $3,334,357.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,599.61. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 177,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

