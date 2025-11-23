Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $515.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.07. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $572.23.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

