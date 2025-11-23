Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. 109,423,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 96,896,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. HSBC set a $4.40 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 467,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,342.36. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $27,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

