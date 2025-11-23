Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.86 and last traded at $60.84. 8,341,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 5,656,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Fiserv Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

