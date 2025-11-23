Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $10.07. 56,254,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 46,542,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $416,436.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 283,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,743.02. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $398,543.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 723,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,476,168.32. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,481. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

