Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.00 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.95.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

