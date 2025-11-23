Promising Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 20th

QuantumScape, Sigma Lithium, Lithium Americas, Amprius Technologies, and Lithium Americas (Argentina) are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining, or manufacture of lithium and lithium-based battery materials. Investors buy them to gain exposure to demand for lithium in electric vehicles and energy storage, but their prices can be volatile and are closely tied to commodity prices, production risks, and geopolitical or regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGML

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAAC

Further Reading