Yum China $YUMC Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,915.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Yum China by 95.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $248,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,896. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.