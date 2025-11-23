Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 357,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 995,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 263,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Uniti Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 56,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $198,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $883.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

