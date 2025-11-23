Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,450. The trade was a 55.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,110. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.