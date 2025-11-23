Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,100 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $34,817,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Veris Residential by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,538,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Veris Residential by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,210,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 67,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 72.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 423,482 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:VRE opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Veris Residential had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.74 million. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.680 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Veris Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

