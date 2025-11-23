Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $966.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,086.11. The company has a market capitalization of $380.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,000.20 and a 200 day moving average of $840.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

